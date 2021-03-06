Renaissance Technologies LLC Buys 528,777 Shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,239,641 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 528,777 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.88% of Brookfield Renewable worth $188,774,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BEPC. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in Brookfield Renewable by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.304 dividend. This is a positive change from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

