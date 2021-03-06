Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Position in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) by 0.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,919,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 7,002 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Chunghwa Telecom worth $151,354,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 25.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 2,230 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Chunghwa Telecom in the fourth quarter worth $364,000. WealthStone Inc. purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at about $225,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 43.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 153,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after buying an additional 46,601 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 41,834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 1,998 shares during the period. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE CHT opened at $39.88 on Friday. Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $34.46 and a fifty-two week high of $40.25. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.10. The company has a market capitalization of $30.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 18.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Chunghwa Telecom

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. provides telecommunication services in Taiwan. It operates through Domestic Fixed Communications Business, Mobile Communications Business, Internet Business, International Fixed Communications Business, and Others segments. The company offers local and domestic long distance telephone and leased line, broadband access, Wi-Fi, and multimedia on demand services; information and communication technology (ICT) services; and interconnection with its fixed-line network to other mobile and fixed-line operators.

