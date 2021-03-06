Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,478,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722,828 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.17% of Trip.com Group worth $218,528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TCOM. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,154,000 after buying an additional 2,978,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,641,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,027,000 after buying an additional 2,452,754 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $59,698,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,214,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,085,000 after buying an additional 1,376,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,832,000 after buying an additional 1,292,453 shares during the last quarter.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. New Street Research downgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.72.

Shares of TCOM stock opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 1.33. Trip.com Group Limited has a one year low of $20.10 and a one year high of $41.85. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

