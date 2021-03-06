Renaissance Technologies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM) by 28.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,599,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058,910 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.44% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $152,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1,036.0% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 3,253 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.7% during the 4th quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 129.5% during the 3rd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 9,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. ARP Americas LP bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. 99.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SFM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sprouts Farmers Market from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $23.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Friday, November 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.93.

SFM stock opened at $23.62 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.93 and a 200 day moving average of $21.19. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.00 and a twelve month high of $28.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.20. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 36.51% and a net margin of 4.02%. On average, research analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sprouts Farmers Market Company Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, deli, vitamins and supplements, dairy and dairy alternatives, bulk items, baked goods, frozen foods, natural health and body care, beer and wine, and household items.

