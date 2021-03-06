Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Position in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its holdings in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 18.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,444,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Gold Fields worth $124,629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $79,000. FCA Corp TX purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth $123,000. JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 4th quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Gold Fields during the 3rd quarter worth $192,000. 34.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GFI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

NYSE GFI opened at $9.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48. Gold Fields Limited has a one year low of $3.79 and a one year high of $14.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.60.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2183 dividend. This is an increase from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 3%. Gold Fields’s payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

