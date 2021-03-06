Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stake in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,055,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 113,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.25% of China Petroleum & Chemical worth $136,262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical by 1,215.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 605 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,542 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical by 587.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of China Petroleum & Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $200,000. Institutional investors own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Get China Petroleum & Chemical alerts:

SNP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Smith Barney Citigroup raised China Petroleum & Chemical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded China Petroleum & Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on China Petroleum & Chemical in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of SNP opened at $57.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.25 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63 and a beta of 0.99. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 1 year low of $38.18 and a 1 year high of $58.40.

China Petroleum & Chemical Profile

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

Recommended Story: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for China Petroleum & Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.