Renaissance Technologies LLC Decreases Stock Position in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) by 10.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,294,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 144,992 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.49% of Waste Connections worth $132,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WCN. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 958,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $98,005,000 after buying an additional 118,856 shares during the last quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 3,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 207,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $21,240,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 87,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,921,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,308 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Waste Connections news, VP Matthew Stephen Black sold 2,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $214,704.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,866,298.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE WCN opened at $101.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $99.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.89. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.87 and a 52-week high of $111.04. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 130.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The business services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections had a net margin of 3.83% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. This is an increase from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.79%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WCN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $116.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.83.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

