Renaissance Technologies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 587.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 260,875 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 222,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $184,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA opened at $597.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.10 and a twelve month high of $900.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $798.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $582.39. The stock has a market cap of $573.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,200.70, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The business had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 43,610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $609.55, for a total value of $26,582,475.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,630,225.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $690.11, for a total value of $1,035,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,958,164.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,323 shares of company stock worth $87,589,295. Corporate insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. BNP Paribas cut shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Tesla from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.99.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

