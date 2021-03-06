Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $126.63 Million Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 14.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,716,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,080 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.50% of Hormel Foods worth $126,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HRL. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new position in shares of Hormel Foods during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 256,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,561,000 after buying an additional 54,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 141,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,924,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total transaction of $1,520,856.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HRL opened at $47.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Argus cut Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

Hormel Foods Profile

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

