Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $131.11 Million Position in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 45.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 451,206 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 369,294 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.60% of Arista Networks worth $131,107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in Arista Networks by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 3,097 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 34.9% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 143 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,833,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 61.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Arista Networks alerts:

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ANET shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Arista Networks from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Cowen raised their price target on Arista Networks from $272.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Arista Networks from $290.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $312.00.

In related news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 8,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,499,689.76. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 4,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,199,380.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.20, for a total value of $2,762,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,163,559. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 264,017 shares of company stock worth $76,186,183. 23.77% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ANET stock opened at $273.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21. Arista Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.63 and a twelve month high of $326.60. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $307.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $261.04.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.37% and a net margin of 32.06%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

Featured Article: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ANET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET).

Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.