Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $150.19 Million Stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 36.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,130,018 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,210,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.88% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $150,188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AEM. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,487 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $149,772,000 after buying an additional 230,795 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,923 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 5,322 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 80,196 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,638,000 after buying an additional 2,336 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $408,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 63,200 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $57.17 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.60. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a one year low of $31.00 and a one year high of $89.23.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.33%.

AEM has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet cut Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agnico Eagle Mines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.67.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

