Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $155.38 Million Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 300.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 382,500 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.31% of Northrop Grumman worth $155,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 244.4% during the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOC. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird cut Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,016 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.87, for a total value of $301,619.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,476 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,530.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 968 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.93, for a total value of $293,236.24. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,509.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 8,337 shares of company stock valued at $2,495,837 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $300.91 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $297.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.02. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $357.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

