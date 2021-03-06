Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $157.30 Million Stock Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 27.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,189,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,119,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Bank of America worth $157,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BAC. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 72,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,739,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 394,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,260 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 90.1% in the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 7,750 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 32.6% in the 3rd quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Valtinson Bruner Financial Planning LLC now owns 10,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BAC stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $318.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $17.95 and a 12-month high of $37.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.39.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.49%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, January 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.90 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BAC shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of America from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.23.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

