Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $188.77 Million Stake in Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Co. (NYSE:BEPC) by 19.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,239,641 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 528,777 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.88% of Brookfield Renewable worth $188,774,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $191,568,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,679,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,455,000. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,017,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,824,000. 51.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Brookfield Renewable stock opened at $41.49 on Friday. Brookfield Renewable Co. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $63.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.304 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. This is a boost from Brookfield Renewable’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Brookfield Renewable from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Brookfield Renewable Corporation operates renewable power assets in the United States, Brazil, and Colombia. It operates hydroelectric, wind, and solar power plants with an installed capacity of approximately 19,000 megawatts, as well as 18,000 megawatt of development pipeline. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

