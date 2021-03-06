Renaissance Technologies LLC Has $200.92 Million Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 285.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,148,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,332,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.93% of Farfetch worth $200,919,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $340,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,105,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,546,000 after purchasing an additional 150,340 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 408.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 258,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,493,000 after purchasing an additional 207,601 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farfetch in the 4th quarter worth approximately $522,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC raised its holdings in shares of Farfetch by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTCH opened at $55.51 on Friday. Farfetch Ltd has a 52-week low of $5.99 and a 52-week high of $73.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.09 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.24 and a 200-day moving average of $46.63.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($6.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($6.15). The business had revenue of $540.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $507.10 million. Farfetch had a negative return on equity of 81.22% and a negative net margin of 77.29%. As a group, analysts forecast that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Farfetch from $38.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farfetch has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.43.

Farfetch Profile

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

