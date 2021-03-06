Renaissance Technologies LLC Increases Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 83.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 787,739 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 357,573 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.18% of American Tower worth $176,816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in American Tower by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,639 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Tower by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 4,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in American Tower by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 156,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,127,000 after purchasing an additional 66,356 shares during the last quarter. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its holdings in American Tower by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 26,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,125,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.21, for a total transaction of $242,231.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at $3,772,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,448 shares of company stock valued at $771,029 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $200.00 on Friday. American Tower Co. has a 1 year low of $174.32 and a 1 year high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $88.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.28, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $224.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.06.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($0.45). American Tower had a return on equity of 42.42% and a net margin of 24.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $1.24 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.21. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.48%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.61%.

AMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $334.00 to $324.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of American Tower from $258.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $307.00 to $296.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.10.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

