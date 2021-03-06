Renaissance Technologies LLC Invests $183.11 Million in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,752,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $183,107,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.44% of Moderna at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 250.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 733.3% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Moderna by 214.3% during the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MRNA shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $109.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Moderna from $129.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $166.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Moderna from $88.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moderna presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $132.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.31 and a 1 year high of $189.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.53.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The company had revenue of $570.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 28.11% and a negative net margin of 242.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,544,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,112,627,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 1,836,766 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.22, for a total value of $301,633,712.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,101,703 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,141,666.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,963,969 shares of company stock worth $612,660,794. Company insiders own 29.20% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

Moderna, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, and cardiovascular diseases. As of February 15, 2019 the company had 11 programs in clinical trials and a total of 20 development candidates in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

