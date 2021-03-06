Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,444,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,058,816 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.52% of Gold Fields worth $124,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Gold Fields by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 555,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,833,000 after purchasing an additional 117,317 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Gold Fields in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $192,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Gold Fields by 91.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 803,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,880,000 after buying an additional 382,924 shares during the period. AJO LP boosted its position in Gold Fields by 567.8% in the 3rd quarter. AJO LP now owns 152,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,873,000 after buying an additional 129,685 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Gold Fields by 590.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,997,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,435,000 after buying an additional 2,562,976 shares during the period. 34.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:GFI opened at $9.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.60. Gold Fields Limited has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $14.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 0.48.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.2183 per share. This is a positive change from Gold Fields’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a yield of 3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Gold Fields’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several equities analysts have commented on GFI shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gold Fields from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Gold Fields in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Gold Fields presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.51.

About Gold Fields

Gold Fields Limited operates as a gold producer with reserves and resources in Chile, South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. It holds interests in nine operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 51.3 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 115.7 million ounces.

