Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in shares of Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO) by 73.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,692,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,245,599 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.29% of NIO worth $179,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of NIO. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in NIO in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in NIO during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in NIO by 1,133.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 680 shares in the last quarter.

NIO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NIO from $33.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of NIO in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $59.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of NIO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.40 to $68.30 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of NIO from $50.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.54.

Shares of NIO stock opened at $38.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Nio Inc – has a 12 month low of $2.11 and a 12 month high of $66.99. The company has a market cap of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of -40.98 and a beta of 2.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.63.

NIO (NYSE:NIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.89). The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. NIO’s quarterly revenue was up 133.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Nio Inc – will post -0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NIO

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

