Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stake in USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,722,966 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,900 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 8.19% of USANA Health Sciences worth $132,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in USANA Health Sciences by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,840,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,925,000 after purchasing an additional 37,282 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 3.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 215,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,836,000 after acquiring an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in USANA Health Sciences during the third quarter valued at $13,559,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 6.8% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in USANA Health Sciences by 26.7% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 64,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,782,000 after acquiring an additional 13,695 shares during the last quarter. 54.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get USANA Health Sciences alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on USNA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of USANA Health Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of USANA Health Sciences from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

NYSE USNA opened at $101.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $88.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.78, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.98. USANA Health Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.01 and a 12 month high of $102.58.

USANA Health Sciences (NYSE:USNA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.48. USANA Health Sciences had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 32.91%. The company had revenue of $310.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that USANA Health Sciences, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

USANA Health Sciences declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that authorizes the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 8.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other USANA Health Sciences news, President Jim Brown sold 824 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $69,380.80. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 5,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $455,943. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Wood sold 852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.58, for a total transaction of $79,730.16. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,914 shares of company stock worth $4,213,869. 45.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

USANA Health Sciences Company Profile

USANA Health Sciences, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells science-based nutritional and personal care products. The company offers USANA nutritional products that comprise essentials/CellSentials, such as vitamin and mineral supplements that provide a foundation of total body nutrition for various age groups; optimizers comprising targeted supplements that are designed to meet cardiovascular, skeletal/structural, and digestive health needs; and foods that include meal replacement shakes, snack bars, and other related products, which provide macro-nutrition.

Featured Article: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for USANA Health Sciences, Inc. (NYSE:USNA).

Receive News & Ratings for USANA Health Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for USANA Health Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.