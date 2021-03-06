Renaissance Technologies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its stake in Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,947,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 223,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 6.72% of Momo worth $194,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Momo by 6.9% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,277 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Momo by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 14,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,558 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Momo by 390.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Momo by 330.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,055 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.32.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. Momo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. Momo’s quarterly revenue was down 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

