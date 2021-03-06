Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,574,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,656 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.75% of Kellogg worth $160,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,257,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,502,200,000 after buying an additional 931,569 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. increased its position in Kellogg by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 3,751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,464,000 after buying an additional 677,403 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Kellogg by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,951,000 after buying an additional 159,636 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kellogg by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,751,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,225,000 after buying an additional 413,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Kellogg by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,423,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,784,000 after buying an additional 122,608 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.08% of the company’s stock.

K opened at $59.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.97. Kellogg has a one year low of $52.66 and a one year high of $72.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.03). Kellogg had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 41.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Kellogg will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.85%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 57.87%.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total transaction of $5,078,373.96. Insiders sold 500,001 shares of company stock valued at $29,627,558 in the last quarter. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on K. Piper Sandler lowered Kellogg from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $76.00 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Kellogg from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Kellogg from $64.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Kellogg from $67.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Kellogg from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.83.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

