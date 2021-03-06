Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) by 10.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,371,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 408,774 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.76% of Premier worth $118,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Premier by 42.8% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Premier by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Premier in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. 62.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on PINC shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Premier from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.31.

In other Premier news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 5,000 shares of Premier stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total transaction of $175,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINC opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.48, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.22. Premier, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.11 and a 12-month high of $37.79.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $422.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.92 million. Premier had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 65.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Premier, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. Premier’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services.

