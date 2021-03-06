Renaissance Technologies LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,572,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,003,380 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.41% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $162,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. QS Investors LLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 8,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 8,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 31.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 246,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,590,000 after purchasing an additional 58,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.17.

NYSE ELS opened at $59.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.97 and a twelve month high of $75.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $62.02 and a 200 day moving average of $62.30.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by ($0.21). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm had revenue of $271.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.99 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) with headquarters in Chicago. As of October 19, 2020, we own or have an interest in 415 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 157,690 sites.

