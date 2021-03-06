Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,210,328 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 36.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,130,018 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,210,328 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.88% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $150,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,134,487 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $149,772,000 after acquiring an additional 230,795 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 14,923 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 5,322 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 80,196 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $5,638,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $408,000. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 63,200 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,448,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

AEM opened at $57.17 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.60. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $31.00 and a 52 week high of $89.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The mining company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 21.54% and a return on equity of 7.22%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 144.33%.

AEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TD Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.67.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Recommended Story: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.