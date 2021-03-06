Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 122,700 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 601,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122,700 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.40% of Morningstar worth $139,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Morningstar by 22,651.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,684,000 after buying an additional 402,741 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Morningstar by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 822,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,181,000 after buying an additional 176,136 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT lifted its position in Morningstar by 1,201.7% during the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,997,000 after buying an additional 139,518 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Morningstar by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $90,601,000 after buying an additional 74,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Morningstar alerts:

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $4,131,887.75. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,418,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,909,195,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.63, for a total transaction of $64,417.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 19,025,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,787,290,945.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 144,871 shares of company stock worth $31,735,150. 49.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $236.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $235.23 and its 200-day moving average is $201.09. The stock has a market cap of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 1.06. Morningstar, Inc. has a 52-week low of $102.59 and a 52-week high of $255.75.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

Further Reading: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Morningstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morningstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.