Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 122,700 Shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its stake in Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 601,670 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 122,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.40% of Morningstar worth $139,329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MORN. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 22,651.3% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 404,519 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 402,741 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 822,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $132,181,000 after buying an additional 176,136 shares during the period. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 1,201.7% in the 4th quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 151,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,997,000 after buying an additional 139,518 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 391,248 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,601,000 after buying an additional 74,322 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Morningstar by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,555,000 after buying an additional 67,100 shares during the period. 47.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MORN stock opened at $236.67 on Friday. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.59 and a 12-month high of $255.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.15 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $235.23 and a 200-day moving average of $201.09.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

In other Morningstar news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 20,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.31, for a total transaction of $4,131,887.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,418,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,909,195,407.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 13,904 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.10, for a total transaction of $2,809,998.40. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 19,381,885 shares in the company, valued at $3,917,078,958.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 144,871 shares of company stock worth $31,735,150 over the last ninety days. 49.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Morningstar Profile

Morningstar, Inc provides independent investment research services in North America, Europe, Australia, Canada, Asia, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers web-based tools; investment data, fundamental equity research, manager research, credit ratings, and private capital markets research services; and investment offerings, including managed investment products, publicly listed companies, fixed income securities, private capital markets, and real-time global market data for financial advisors, asset managers, retirement plan providers and sponsors, and individual and institutional investors.

