Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,333,800 Shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in shares of Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) by 11.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,836,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,333,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.67% of Tenaris worth $156,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tenaris by 1,792.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Greenleaf Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenaris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 11.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tenaris alerts:

NYSE:TS opened at $23.59 on Friday. Tenaris S.A. has a one year low of $8.86 and a one year high of $23.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.59 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.10.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Tenaris had a negative net margin of 10.23% and a positive return on equity of 1.44%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tenaris S.A. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on TS shares. Cowen boosted their price target on Tenaris from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Bank of America upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $14.40 to $18.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Tenaris from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.25 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.97.

Tenaris Profile

Tenaris SA, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products; and provides related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, perforating guns, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS).

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.