Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,352,668 Shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL) by 51.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,286,426 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,352,668 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.76% of Ralph Lauren worth $133,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,657,055 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $171,903,000 after purchasing an additional 56,383 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the 4th quarter valued at $487,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 97.8% during the 4th quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,273,453 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $235,757,000 after acquiring an additional 1,123,953 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $913,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RL. UBS Group raised shares of Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $72.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $82.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ralph Lauren from $74.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $134.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, December 11th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Ralph Lauren currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.78.

RL stock opened at $122.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -97.76, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $110.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.73. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 1 year low of $59.82 and a 1 year high of $125.65.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Ralph Lauren had a positive return on equity of 5.14% and a negative net margin of 1.74%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Patrice Louvet sold 29,023 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $3,337,645.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 210,021 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,152,415. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Andrew Howard Smith sold 12,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,232,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,719,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 138,182 shares of company stock worth $15,133,167 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing accessories, which comprise sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, umbrellas, and belts, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bedding and bath products, furniture, fabrics and wallpapers, lightings, tabletops, floorcoverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

