Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 1,986,100 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 57.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,456,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,986,100 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.88% of Teradyne worth $174,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Teradyne by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,677,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,159,000 after purchasing an additional 97,008 shares during the period. Polar Capital LLP lifted its position in Teradyne by 58.2% in the third quarter. Polar Capital LLP now owns 1,213,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,444,000 after purchasing an additional 446,380 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 6.0% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 873,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,411,000 after acquiring an additional 49,215 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Teradyne by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 652,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,175,000 after acquiring an additional 63,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Teradyne by 3.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 504,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,106,000 after acquiring an additional 16,863 shares in the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Teradyne from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on Teradyne in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. DA Davidson lowered their target price on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.06.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 52,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.10, for a total transaction of $6,258,355.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 334,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,555,351.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 57,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.71, for a total value of $7,167,881.11. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 320,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,666,003.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 166,450 shares of company stock worth $20,011,574 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TER opened at $113.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.99 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $131.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.87 and a fifty-two week high of $147.90.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $758.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $721.22 million. Teradyne had a return on equity of 44.90% and a net margin of 24.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 13.99%.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

