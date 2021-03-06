Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 223,599 Shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Momo Inc. (NASDAQ:MOMO) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,947,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 223,599 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 6.72% of Momo worth $194,704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MOMO. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Momo in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 390.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,041 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Momo by 330.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 3,055 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Momo in the third quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Momo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on MOMO shares. Smith Barney Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Momo in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Momo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.32.

NASDAQ MOMO opened at $16.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a current ratio of 4.83. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.57. Momo Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.52 and a fifty-two week high of $28.92.

Momo (NASDAQ:MOMO) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The information services provider reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $2.75. The firm had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. Momo had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 15.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Momo Inc. will post 1.28 EPS for the current year.

Momo Inc operates a mobile-based social and entertainment platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Momo platform that includes its Momo mobile application, as well as various related properties, features, functionalities, tools, and services to users, customers, and platform partners.

