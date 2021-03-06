Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 227,293 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 667,044 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 227,293 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.27% of Repligen worth $127,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Repligen by 685.7% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 165 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Repligen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,957 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.52, for a total transaction of $757,844.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,281,664.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ralf Kuriyel sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.18, for a total transaction of $80,988.30. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,776,261.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,392 shares of company stock valued at $1,043,833. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ RGEN opened at $186.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $213.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 227.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. Repligen Co. has a 12-month low of $78.41 and a 12-month high of $228.84. The company has a current ratio of 13.67, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on RGEN shares. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Repligen in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Repligen presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $203.80.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems that are used in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

