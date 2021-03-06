Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 256,278 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,007,365 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 256,278 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.20% of Logitech International worth $195,096,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Logitech International by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 292,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,474,000 after purchasing an additional 6,860 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Logitech International by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,828 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $837,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $912,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 113.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. 33.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Didier Hirsch sold 2,679 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total value of $274,597.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $705,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bracken Darrell sold 41,670 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.77, for a total transaction of $4,490,775.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 807,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $86,990,111.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 132,681 shares of company stock valued at $13,769,404. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LOGI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Logitech International from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $119.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Logitech International in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Logitech International from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.11.

NASDAQ LOGI opened at $95.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.96. The firm has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.88. Logitech International S.A. has a 12-month low of $31.37 and a 12-month high of $120.24.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 17th. The technology company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $1.32. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Logitech International had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 38.26%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Logitech International Profile

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets products that helps people connect to digital and cloud experiences. The company offers pointing devices, such as wireless mouse and trackball; corded and cordless keyboards, living room keyboards, and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; PC webcams; and keyboards for tablets and smartphones, as well as other accessories for mobile devices.

