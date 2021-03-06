Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 295,700 Shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,761,581 shares of the company’s stock after selling 295,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Keurig Dr Pepper worth $152,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Segantii Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 4th quarter valued at about $20,800,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,200,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,725,000 after acquiring an additional 511,509 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,639,000. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 69,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the period. Finally, Blackstone Group Inc bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,040,000. 37.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Keurig Dr Pepper alerts:

In related news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $75,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 74,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,242,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Keurig Dr Pepper stock opened at $31.53 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.51. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.98 and a twelve month high of $33.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a PE ratio of 34.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.63.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.01). Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 11.40%. The business had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Keurig Dr Pepper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.18%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Keurig Dr Pepper Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment provides single-serve brewing systems and specialty coffee to home, offices, restaurants, cafeterias, convenience stores, and hotels, as well as produces and sells range of other specialty beverages in K-Cup pods, such as hot and iced teas, hot cocoa, and other beverages.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP).

Receive News & Ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keurig Dr Pepper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.