Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 340,147 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 759,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340,147 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.43% of Public Storage worth $175,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management lifted its stake in Public Storage by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 1,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 21,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 6,508 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PSA stock opened at $235.05 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 43.37%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.40%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 74.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. Truist boosted their target price on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.33.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

