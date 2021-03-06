Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 342,273 Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,807,191 shares of the company’s stock after selling 342,273 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.92% of Neurocrine Biosciences worth $173,219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA bought a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,817,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 702,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,516,000 after acquiring an additional 59,279 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 470,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,247,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 44.3% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 412,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,517,000 after purchasing an additional 126,651 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 389,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,416,000 after purchasing an additional 12,137 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 308,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.22, for a total transaction of $33,975,315.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 584,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,425,794.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.06, for a total value of $292,309.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,745.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 334,308 shares of company stock worth $37,008,610. 4.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ NBIX opened at $93.23 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $111.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.11. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $72.14 and a 12 month high of $136.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 100.25 and a beta of 1.01.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $2.99. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 18.18% and a net margin of 8.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NBIX. TheStreet raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $168.00 to $121.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $149.00 to $138.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.05.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceutical products for the treatment of neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric-based diseases and disorders in the United States. The company offers INGREZZA, a VMAT2 inhibitor for the treatment of tardive dyskinesia; ONGENTYS, a catechol-O-methyltransferase inhibitor used as an adjunct therapy to levodopa/DOPA decarboxylase inhibitors for adult patients with Parkinson's disease; ORILISSA, a gonadotropin-releasing hormone (GnRH) antagonist for the treatment of endometriosis pain; and ORIAHNN, a GnRH antagonist for the management of heavy menstrual bleeding associated with uterine fibroids.

