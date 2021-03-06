Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 39,800 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 261,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,800 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 1.64% of Chemed worth $139,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its position in shares of Chemed by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 4,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 609 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Chemed by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Chemed by 1.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 35,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. AXA S.A. grew its holdings in Chemed by 153.3% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,384,000 after purchasing an additional 16,863 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Chemed by 3.9% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 107,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares during the period. 86.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CHE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Chemed from $600.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chemed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $532.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th.

Shares of CHE stock opened at $433.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.55. Chemed Co. has a 52 week low of $330.01 and a 52 week high of $560.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $502.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $498.82.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $5.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.13. The business had revenue of $533.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $537.20 million. Chemed had a net margin of 13.11% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.22 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chemed Co. will post 17.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Chemed’s payout ratio is 9.75%.

In other Chemed news, Director Donald E. Saunders sold 510 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $526.45, for a total value of $268,489.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,277,677.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.50, for a total transaction of $1,313,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,821,056.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,010 shares of company stock valued at $2,680,840. 3.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers in the United States. It operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. The company also offers plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches and independent contractors, and franchised locations.

