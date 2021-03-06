Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 452,710 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,697,156 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 452,710 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.71% of Cogent Communications worth $161,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the third quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cogent Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Cogent Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $69.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cogent Communications from $79.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.25.

In other news, Director Lewis H. Ferguson sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $54,159.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $538,744.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Timothy G. Oneill sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.78, for a total transaction of $69,336.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,311,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,200 shares of company stock worth $301,323 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 10.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cogent Communications stock opened at $58.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 135.74, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.10. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.20 and a 12-month high of $92.96. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.55.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.83 million. Cogent Communications had a negative return on equity of 17.36% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.755 per share. This represents a $3.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%. This is an increase from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 384.21%.

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Latin America. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, advertising and marketing firms, other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

