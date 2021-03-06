Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 468,080 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) by 14.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,716,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 468,080 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.50% of Hormel Foods worth $126,629,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 49.1% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 6,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Terry L. Blaker raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 84,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,961,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,562,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HRL opened at $47.72 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.49. Hormel Foods Co. has a 12 month low of $39.01 and a 12 month high of $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Argus lowered Hormel Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. Hormel Foods presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.38.

In other news, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 48,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,287,386.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

