Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 683,510 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 683,510 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.25% of Analog Devices worth $136,000,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,760,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,590,951,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,683 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Analog Devices by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,039,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,037,493,000 after acquiring an additional 4,199,225 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Analog Devices by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,094,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,343,473,000 after acquiring an additional 184,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,370,184 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $941,067,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Analog Devices by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,179,617 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $487,665,000 after acquiring an additional 73,905 shares in the last quarter. 91.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

In other news, CAO Michael Sondel sold 2,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.79, for a total value of $361,975.90. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total transaction of $1,483,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,957 shares in the company, valued at $2,515,401.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,758 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ADI opened at $148.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $155.41 and a 200 day moving average of $136.22. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $79.07 and a 1 year high of $164.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is a boost from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 56.21%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ADI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Analog Devices from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Analog Devices from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Analog Devices from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Analog Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Featured Article: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.