Renaissance Technologies LLC Sells 683,510 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC lessened its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) by 42.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 920,596 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 683,510 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.25% of Analog Devices worth $136,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Analog Devices in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Analog Devices by 127.6% during the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 223 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Sun Life Financial INC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Analog Devices during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. 91.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Analog Devices alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ADI. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on Analog Devices from $134.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Analog Devices from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays upped their target price on Analog Devices from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADI opened at $148.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $79.07 and a 12 month high of $164.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $155.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.22. The company has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.31.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Analog Devices had a net margin of 21.79% and a return on equity of 15.51%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 5.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from Analog Devices’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.21%.

In other news, Director James Champy sold 1,562 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $249,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,344,960. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.75, for a total transaction of $249,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,094.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,222 shares of company stock valued at $2,608,758. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analog Devices Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency and microwave ICs to support cellular infrastructure.

Read More: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI).

Receive News & Ratings for Analog Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Analog Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.