Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC cut its stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) by 30.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 759,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340,147 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.43% of Public Storage worth $175,451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of PSA. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Public Storage by 150.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PSA stock opened at $235.05 on Friday. Public Storage has a fifty-two week low of $155.37 and a fifty-two week high of $246.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $230.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.07.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.94 by ($0.27). Public Storage had a net margin of 43.37% and a return on equity of 26.59%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 10.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be paid a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. Public Storage’s payout ratio is presently 74.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSA shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $221.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised Public Storage from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Public Storage from $245.00 to $262.00 in a report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Public Storage presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $225.33.

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the ÂShurgardÂ brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

