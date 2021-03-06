Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) by 18.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826,908 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 410,800 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 1.66% of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers worth $127,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RBA. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,763,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $261,730,000 after acquiring an additional 197,761 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,031,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,789,000 after acquiring an additional 386,831 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 61.6% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,860,199 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $129,303,000 after acquiring an additional 709,247 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 84.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 713,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,264,000 after acquiring an additional 326,387 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers by 4.0% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 687,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,729,000 after acquiring an additional 26,430 shares during the period. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers news, insider Kieran Colquhoun Holm sold 12,861 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $707,355.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,183,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Matthew Ackley sold 2,000 shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.71, for a total transaction of $143,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 14,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,103.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,334 shares of company stock valued at $1,535,222 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RBA opened at $54.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.14. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated has a twelve month low of $25.92 and a twelve month high of $78.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.70.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (NYSE:RBA) (TSE:RBA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.07). Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers had a return on equity of 19.76% and a net margin of 13.03%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s payout ratio is currently 66.17%.

RBA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from $68.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.07.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

