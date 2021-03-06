Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stake in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,619,822 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 460,061 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.89% of Rogers Communications worth $168,648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RCI. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,760 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter worth about $136,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of Rogers Communications stock opened at $47.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.21. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.20 and a 1 year high of $49.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.3914 per share. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.20%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

Further Reading: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.