Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,478,733 shares of the company’s stock after selling 722,828 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 1.17% of Trip.com Group worth $218,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Trip.com Group by 20.5% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 17,526,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,154,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978,875 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Trip.com Group by 9.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,641,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,027,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452,754 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in shares of Trip.com Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $59,698,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 74.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,214,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,085,000 after buying an additional 1,376,147 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 30.6% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 5,518,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,832,000 after buying an additional 1,292,453 shares during the period.

TCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.50 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Trip.com Group from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trip.com Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.72.

TCOM opened at $39.74 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Trip.com Group Limited has a 1-year low of $20.10 and a 1-year high of $41.85. The company has a market capitalization of $23.55 billion, a PE ratio of -73.59 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.75.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.47. The firm had revenue of $761.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $761.78 million. Trip.com Group had a negative net margin of 9.55% and a negative return on equity of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours and in-destination, corporate travel management, and other travel-related services in China and internationally. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

