Renaissance Technologies LLC Trims Stock Position in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX)

Renaissance Technologies LLC decreased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,625,059 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155,038 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.04% of Pacira BioSciences worth $157,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 0.5% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 35,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

Get Pacira BioSciences alerts:

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PCRX. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Northland Securities lowered shares of Pacira BioSciences from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $72.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $79.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $65.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.50.

PCRX stock opened at $69.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.84, a current ratio of 7.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.46 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.27.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $130.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.91 million. Pacira BioSciences had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 10.71%. Pacira BioSciences’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO David M. Stack sold 21,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,513,212.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira BioSciences, Inc provides non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions for health care practitioners and their patients in the United States. The company develops products based on its proprietary DepoFoam product delivery technology that encapsulates drugs without altering their molecular structure.

Recommended Story: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Pacira BioSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacira BioSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.