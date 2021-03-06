renBTC Tops 1-Day Volume of $15.85 Million (RENBTC)

renBTC (CURRENCY:RENBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 6th. renBTC has a total market capitalization of $828.73 million and $15.85 million worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, renBTC has traded 3% higher against the US dollar. One renBTC token can currently be bought for $48,612.14 or 0.99961523 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002056 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $224.34 or 0.00461318 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.13 or 0.00068116 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000949 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.75 or 0.00077620 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000633 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.34 or 0.00082948 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.60 or 0.00050580 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $225.04 or 0.00462757 BTC.

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC’s total supply is 17,048 tokens. The official message board for renBTC is medium.com/renproject . renBTC’s official website is renproject.io

Buying and Selling renBTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as renBTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade renBTC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase renBTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

