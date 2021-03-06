Render Token Price Tops $0.29 on Major Exchanges (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, Render Token has traded up 16.6% against the U.S. dollar. Render Token has a market capitalization of $40.53 million and approximately $25,388.00 worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token token can currently be purchased for about $0.29 or 0.00000580 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00057791 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $380.49 or 0.00773319 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00008466 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00026784 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00031105 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.83 or 0.00060626 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002034 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.42 or 0.00043537 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a token. Its launch date was September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 506,824,380 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,906,247 tokens. Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com . The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token

Buying and Selling Render Token

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Render Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.