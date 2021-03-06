renDOGE (RENDOGE) Achieves Market Capitalization of $158,004.84

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. renDOGE has a market capitalization of $158,004.84 and $107,404.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, renDOGE has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. One renDOGE coin can now be bought for about $0.0512 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002092 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $223.11 or 0.00466425 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.81 or 0.00068591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000960 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00078705 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.68 or 0.00085041 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.58 or 0.00051392 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.47 or 0.00458809 BTC.

About renDOGE

renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

