Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Rentokil Initial (LON:RTO)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Friday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.92% from the company’s current price.

RTO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 675 ($8.82) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of Rentokil Initial in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 494.50 ($6.46).

Shares of LON RTO traded up GBX 0.40 ($0.01) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 482.80 ($6.31). The stock had a trading volume of 5,234,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,796,865. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 506.19 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 522.97. The company has a market cap of £8.95 billion and a P/E ratio of 37.14. Rentokil Initial has a 52 week low of GBX 247.70 ($3.24) and a 52 week high of GBX 578.60 ($7.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.88.

Rentokil Initial plc, through its subsidiaries, provides route-based services in North America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, the Pacific, and internationally. It offers a range of pest control services from rodents to flying and crawling insects, as well as to other forms of wildlife management for commercial and residential customers.

